Michael J. Manella Sells 130,744 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Manella sold 130,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $10,578,497.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,644 shares in the company, valued at $36,380,696.04. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Loar Stock Down 2.4%

LOAR stock opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 218.16.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Loar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loar by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Loar by 5,286.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

