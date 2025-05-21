Michael J. Manella Sells 19,684 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Manella sold 19,684 shares of Loar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $1,592,632.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,960 shares in the company, valued at $34,788,063.60. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Loar Trading Down 2.4%
NYSE:LOAR opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Loar Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 218.16.
Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Loar
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,133,000 after buying an additional 1,550,581 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after buying an additional 1,119,958 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loar by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after buying an additional 656,016 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,347,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,326,000.
About Loar
Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Loar
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.