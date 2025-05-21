MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on MVIS. D. Boral Capital dropped their target price on MicroVision from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

MicroVision Stock Performance

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.04. MicroVision has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 102.34% and a negative net margin of 1,049.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MicroVision by 10,387.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,125,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,936 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroVision by 88.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 868,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

