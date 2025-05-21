Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – May 19th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and Oklo are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They combine many of the growth characteristics of small-cap firms with much of the stability found in large-cap enterprises, offering investors a balanced risk-return profile. As established businesses still in expansion phases, mid-caps can deliver steady performance alongside room for future growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 109,690,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,900,578. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,356,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,224,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. 101,480,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,589,988. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,848,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,445,372. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.97. 15,499,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,933,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.02.

