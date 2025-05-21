Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,028,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Metals Acquisition were worth $21,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glencore plc acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 906,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 334,505 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,865,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Metals Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Metals Acquisition Trading Up 0.5%

MTAL opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Metals Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Metals Acquisition Profile

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

