Millennium Management LLC Buys 149,439 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 332.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of FirstCash worth $20,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in FirstCash by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,303,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,046,000 after acquiring an additional 563,265 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $18,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in FirstCash by 5,338.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 135,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in FirstCash by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,076,000 after buying an additional 123,386 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.55.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

