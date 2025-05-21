Millennium Management LLC Buys 232,049 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 181.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $19,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,900,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,683,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

