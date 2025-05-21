Millennium Management LLC Buys 5,554,444 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 303.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,384,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554,444 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $22,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 3.9%

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.