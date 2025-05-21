Millennium Management LLC Buys 728,339 Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 2,013.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Onestream were worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onestream during the 4th quarter worth about $119,214,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onestream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after buying an additional 115,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onestream by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,852,000 after buying an additional 1,268,733 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream in the fourth quarter worth about $98,076,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Onestream by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,860 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Onestream from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

In other Onestream news, Director John Kinzer sold 40,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $811,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onestream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. Onestream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Onestream Company Profile

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Featured Stories

