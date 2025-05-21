Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105,050 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $22,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of VERV opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

