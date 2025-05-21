Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 989,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $23,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 5,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 675,291 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 907,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,373,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

