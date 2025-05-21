Millennium Management LLC Has $20.23 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $20,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,962 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 186,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 112,710 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.63.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALSN opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

