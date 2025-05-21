Millennium Management LLC Has $22.21 Million Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $22,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Renasant by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RNST. Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Renasant

In other Renasant news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,757.92. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.38 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.