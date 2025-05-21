Millennium Management LLC Has $22.40 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Mueller Industries worth $22,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 845,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,672 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,095,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 296,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 222,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 438,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after buying an additional 293,245 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

