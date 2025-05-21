Millennium Management LLC Has $23.23 Million Stock Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,969 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of Quanterix worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Quanterix by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Quanterix by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Quanterix stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

