Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,793,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 684,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Hanesbrands worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of HBI opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBI

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.