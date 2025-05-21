Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,574 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.89% of Axcelis Technologies worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 78,037.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 782,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,649,000 after purchasing an additional 781,154 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st. William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $192.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

