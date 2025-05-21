Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 180.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,367,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $20,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KURA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 104.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ KURA opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.