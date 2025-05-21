Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 532.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710,409 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.39% of WisdomTree worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 201.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 179,493 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in WisdomTree by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 54,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

