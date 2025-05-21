Millennium Management LLC Makes New $21.71 Million Investment in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,741,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPRO. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 824.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 1,413.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $948.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

