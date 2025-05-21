Millennium Management LLC Purchases 313,595 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 286.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 313,595 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,975,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,762,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,220,000 after buying an additional 717,832 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,113,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 277.17 and a beta of 1.53. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

