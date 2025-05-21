Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 206,925 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Autoliv worth $20,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Autoliv by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 6,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,013.86. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

