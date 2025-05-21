Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $23,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

