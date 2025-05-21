Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,085,961 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,236,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,307,000 after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,966,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,690,677.10. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,308. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VITL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.94. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

