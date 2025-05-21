Millennium Management LLC Sells 12,725 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Commercial Metals worth $20,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 56,666 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

