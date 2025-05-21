Millennium Management LLC Sells 539,900 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 525,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,900 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Federated Hermes worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,493,000 after buying an additional 446,683 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 818,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after buying an additional 278,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,639,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after buying an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

