Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Carnival Co. & worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $2,036,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $4,465,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3,456.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 32,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CUK stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.59.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

