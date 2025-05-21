Millennium Management LLC Sells 80,673 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,673 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 418,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after buying an additional 281,773 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $5,807,000. GRS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 326,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

