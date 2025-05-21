Millennium Management LLC Sells 81,207 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,207 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $22,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,986,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,211,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,611,000 after buying an additional 190,449 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 139,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,643,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $35,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,403,083.45. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $382,420 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

