Millennium Management LLC Sells 81,820 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,820 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $23,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This trade represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total transaction of $214,297.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,757.52. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.43.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CW stock opened at $419.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $258.85 and a 1 year high of $420.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

