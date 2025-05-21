Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.73.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 0.3%

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $263,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,578,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470,214 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,402,000 after buying an additional 68,061 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $73,286,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $60,306,000.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.