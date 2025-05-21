Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

NERV stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.57. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

