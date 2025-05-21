MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 15,888 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,174,000 after acquiring an additional 280,946 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,793,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,510,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7%

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

