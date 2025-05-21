MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 18,751 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,354.66. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $433,279.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,315,365.45. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,824. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

