MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 21,533 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.1%

LNT opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

