MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 2,216 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,792,000 after acquiring an additional 411,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CNX Resources by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,923,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 885,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNX. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens raised shares of CNX Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.58.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In related news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. The trade was a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $41.93.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.