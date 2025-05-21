MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 45,363 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,363 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Corebridge Financial

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.