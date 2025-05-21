MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after buying an additional 2,847,868 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

