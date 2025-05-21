MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 4,109 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.12% of Lemonade worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Lemonade by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Lemonade by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at $389,141,102.88. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,744,890 shares of company stock valued at $87,413,986. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

