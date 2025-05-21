MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 4,200 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of ChampionX worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,032,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 470.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in ChampionX by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,467,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 844,301 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in ChampionX by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 964,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 627,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $17,037,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

