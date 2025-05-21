MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 498 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $312.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day moving average of $319.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $248.09 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -312.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

