MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of iRobot worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in iRobot by 2,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Price Performance

iRobot stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

