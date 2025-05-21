MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 214.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 104,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 82,953 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $98,265.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,110,729.72. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,609.92. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,991 shares of company stock worth $742,654. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

