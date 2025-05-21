MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,076,000 after purchasing an additional 747,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

