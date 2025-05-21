MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $5,696,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Stride by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 578,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Stride stock opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $162.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

