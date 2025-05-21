MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $132.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

