MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

