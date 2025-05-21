MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.56 Million Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

