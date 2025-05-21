MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RadNet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 519,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In other news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $332,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,980. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDNT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

