MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,935,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 352,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70,408 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.18. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $111.92 and a twelve month high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.